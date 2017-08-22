Ratepayers foot clean up bill for illegal dumpers

ONE person's choice to illegally dump rubbish near Aldridge State High School means Fraser Coast ratepayers face the clean up bill.

The dumping of old clothes, household items and cushions out the back of the Maryborough school drew criticism when it was posted to the Maryborough Community Facebook group on Monday night.

But like other cases of illegal dumping, the cost of removing the rubbish will be borne by ratepayers.

Environment councillor David Lewis said it was disheartening when people "don't take the time to sort their load and recycle.”

"The cost to clean up the rubbish varies, it depends on how much has been dumped (and) what has been dumped,” Cr Lewis said.

"If the rubbish has to be sent away for processing, such as tyres, or special precautions are needed in the clean it up, such as cleaning up oil or asbestos, then the cost increases.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council previously issued warnings about illegal dumping after tyres and unwanted car parts were dumped outside the Hervey Bay Motocross Club in March.

CCTV and portable cameras have been installed along dumping hot spots to monitor situations.

Cr Lewis said there were a number of recycling programs available on the Fraser Coast, along with events like Clean Up Australia Day to get rid of rubbish.