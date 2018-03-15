Rates rise not ruled out: council

FRASER Coast Regional Council has not ruled out a rates rise for some properties ahead of the next budget, but councillor Rolf Light insists it is out of their hands.

Land valuations, the process by which a plot of land's value is determined by the State Government, could lead to a rates rise for some of the Fraser Coast's properties.

"Some residents will see an increase in valuation and that can have an affect on rates for certain properties," Cr Light said.

"What we've tried to recognise is a zero per cent base increase and break the payments up into three bills."

Cr Light said the council was taking steps to address any potential rates rise.

It comes days after a major overhaul of the council's rates system, which includes reducing the interest charged on overdue rates.

A new policy to allow financially-troubled ratepayers to pay off their rates will also be introduced.

Cr Light said the interest charged on overdue rates would be lower than the 11 per cent allowed under Local Government legislation.