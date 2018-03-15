Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton
News

Rates rise not ruled out: council

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

FRASER Coast Regional Council has not ruled out a rates rise for some properties ahead of the next budget, but councillor Rolf Light insists it is out of their hands.

Land valuations, the process by which a plot of land's value is determined by the State Government, could lead to a rates rise for some of the Fraser Coast's properties.

"Some residents will see an increase in valuation and that can have an affect on rates for certain properties," Cr Light said.

"What we've tried to recognise is a zero per cent base increase and break the payments up into three bills."

Cr Light said the council was taking steps to address any potential rates rise.

It comes days after a major overhaul of the council's rates system, which includes reducing the interest charged on overdue rates.

A new policy to allow financially-troubled ratepayers to pay off their rates will also be introduced.

Cr Light said the interest charged on overdue rates would be lower than the 11 per cent allowed under Local Government legislation.

Related Items

Show More
fccouncil fraser coast regional council rates rise
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Four charged with drug offences after police raid

Four charged with drug offences after police raid

News The raid happened at a Dundowran property on Wednesday.

66 Jobs and a safer road for region

66 Jobs and a safer road for region

News Roadworks are currently under way on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd.

Five Hervey Bay properties under $300,000

Five Hervey Bay properties under $300,000

News Are you looking for an investment property?

"I'm just going to embrace having no hair."

"I'm just going to embrace having no hair."

News Find out how you can donate to the worthy cause.

  • 15th Mar 2018 12:16 PM

Local Partners