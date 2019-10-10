RATINGS WINNER: Bachelorette capturing hearts in Maryborough

THE debut episode of The Bachelorette captured hearts in Maryborough.

It was the number one program in its timeslot on Wednesday night, given a boost no doubt in part by the Fraser Coast man hoping to win Bachelorette Angie Kent's heart.

Hervey Bay's Mitch Gould had a few sweet moments with the Gogglebox star, first on the red carpet and later sharing a laugh over selfies.

He received a rose at the first rose ceremony and on Thursday night he made it through again after one man chose to leave the mansion and controversial Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow was asked to leave.

The two haven't had much screen time together yet, but there's plenty of time for the 31-year-old to make his move.

The show had a commercial share of 28.4 per cent and was up considerably on last year's debut episode of The Bachelorette in Maryborough, with a share increase of 75.1 per cent.

Mr Gould's family and friends, including his mum Kim Raynor and his workmates at the Torquay Hotel, have been avidly watching the program.

"We all have a private Facebook group set up so we can talk about the show," Ms Raynor told the Chronicle.

Ms Rayner said she was surprised when Mitch told her he had applied for the show.

"I never thought he would do something like this," she said.

Mitch was once one of the youngest fleet commanders in the navy. In his biography for the Bachelorette website, Mitch described himself as a down-to-earth, cheeky, fun bloke.

The Bachelorette continues next week at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.