Ravenshoe cafe explosion driver dies in hospital

Brian Scutt, diver of the ute that crashed into the Ravenshoe cafe.

Brian Scutt, diver of the ute that crashed into the Ravenshoe cafe.

THE driver of a vehicle which crashed into a Ravenshoe cafe which caused a major gas explosion has died in hospital.

Brian Scutt, 64, will be farewelled at a funeral in Ravenshoe this morning.

His death comes just over four years after the blast at Serves You Right cafe in the Tableland town's main street which left two people dead - cafe manager Nicole Nyholt, 37, and Innot Hot Springs grandmother Margaret Clark, 82 - and 19 people injured.

Floral tributes laid at the front of the cafe in the days after the 2015 blast. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A funeral notice in the Cairns Post said Mr Scutt, the "dearly loved" husband of Robin and father of Jimmy, died on August 1 at the Cairns Hospital.

It said his funeral would be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church in Ravenshoe from 11am this morning.

It also follows the death of his former doctor, Ravenshoe GP Ken Connolly, who was due to be a key witness at an inquest into the explosion.

The scene at the small Tablelands community of Ravenshoe following the explosion. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

The inquest was due to be held last month, but was delayed until next year due to Dr Connolly's death and a lack of legal funding for Mr Scutt.

Mr Scutt was ruled mentally unfit to face criminal charges last year.

In a hearing of the Queensland Mental Health Court, the court was told he was suffering dementia and will never be fit to stand trial on charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Cafe manager Nicole Nyholt. Photo: Supplied

The court heard he was suffering from paranoid delusions and had been told by multiple doctors he was not fit to be behind the wheel.

Brian Scutt wrongly believed he was wanted by police and was dying of multiple cancers when he lost control of his 4WD and ploughed into two gas cylinders outside the packed cafe in June 2015.