Raw talent qualifies Bay girl for world karaoke championships

RAW TALENT: Hervey Bay singer Taylah Miller in the state junior finals of the World Karaoke Tour.

RAW TALENT: Hervey Bay singer Taylah Miller in the state junior finals of the World Karaoke Tour. World Karaoke Tour Australia

TAYLAH Miller has never had a singing lesson.

In fact, her anxiety almost stopped her getting on stage to compete.

But the Hervey Bay 18-year-old's raw performing talent secured her a place to compete for her country in the Karaoke World Tour.

While singing has always been a part of Taylah's identity, this was her first time taking part in a karaoke competition.

The Urangan State High School student, who will graduate at the end of the year, has spent the past few years watching her mother compete in similar competitions, waiting for her chance to take the stage.

"There was a couple of heats in Hervey Bay I had to get through to get to the state finals in Nerang two weeks ago," she said.

Hervey Bay singer Taylah Miller (middle) in the finals of Queensland's Junior World Karaoke Tour in Nerang last month receiving her second place award. World Karaoke Tour Australia

"I am in the junior section as I was 17 at the time.

"I ended up dropping out and not wanting to do the competition because of anxiety and it came to the day of comp - a friend of mine was competing and an hour before I decided to give it a go.

"I came second, and first and second of the youth competition qualified to go to the World Tour in Vegas."

Taylah said her love of music was deeply connected to her indigenous culture.

Hervey Bay singer Taylah Miller in the finals of Queensland's Junior World Karaoke Tour in Nerang last month World Karaoke Tour Australia

"I'm an indigenous ambassador at school and I do the anthems in language," she said.

"I've been performing in Hervey Bay since I was about 12, I've been doing performances at the Seafront Oval, fundraisers and community events."

"A lot of people comment how different I am off and on stage, beforehand I am basically a wreck and when I get on stage I am a completely different person, I get bubbly and fun and I just want everyone to have a great time and enjoy it."

Taylah does not have the money to travel to Las Vegas to compete in November so a family friend has started a fundraiser, with the goal of raising $2000 to get the rising star overseas.

<<DONATE HERE>>

"I am so happy I got the opportunity to go, if it happens then it happens but I am very grateful to everyone who has donated," she said.

In her spare time, Taylah writes her own music and plays guitar.

"Next year I am off to the Aboriginal Centre for the Performing Arts which I am really excited about, I only got the call three hours after I put my application in," she said.