Shock jock Ray Hadley accused of bullying

2GB radio host Ray Hadley said he would not comment. Picture: AAP

Radio station 2GB has been embroiled in another drama, with a former staff member alleging­ that host Ray Hadley bullied him, and that he was verbally abused weekly for more than a decade.

A Macquarie Radio spokesman said the company was "not aware of any complaints related to this matter" and invited­ them "to be raised directly­ with the station".

Former producer Chris Bowen wrote that he "suffered mental health problems" after the death of his parents and "16 years of intense bullying" by a work colleague at Radio 2GB, which is owned by the Nine Network.

"I was subjected to vile and inexcusable behaviour,'' he wrote. "Out of control sheer rage. It was directed at me at least weekly."

Former producer Chris Bowen with the broadcaster Ray Hadley.

Bowen did not name Hadley­ in the post, but wrote "you don't need to be Sherlock Holmes to work it out".

He confirmed the post was referring to Hadley when contacted­ by The Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

Hadley said he had been made aware of the posts but added: "I won't be saying anything about it out of respect for his mental health issues."

Four years ago Hadley was accused of being a "psychotic bully" by Macquarie Radio's chairman Russell Tate after the broadcaster was recorded launching a tirade at producer Richard Palmer. Hadley was suspended before the matter was settled out of court.

Macquarie Radio chairman Russell Tate accused Hadley of being a “psychotic bully” four years ago.

In his post on Friday Bowen wrote that he had complained in 2008 and "was removed from the show for a short period­ after sending an email about my concerns".

He returned to work with the talkback host for a further eight years before moving to work with Ben Fordham.

It is understood the pair were so close that Hadley was MC at Bowen's wedding.

Bowen had said working for 2GB was "a dream come true" but he claims the bullying continued for 16 years until he quit two years ago.

"Obviously I was a slow learner," he posted.

"I also took part to an extent in this behaviour. When you're dealing with someone you've put on a pedestal since the age of eight, someone who can pick up the phone and ring the prime minister, opposition leader or police commissioner on a whim, someone that an entire company relies on for a significant part of its profit - well, you tend to just do what they say.

"I've heard this person blame their behaviour on a culture that was around in the '80s. Which is just a load of crap."

Bowen said he spoke out because: "I want bullying to stop."

His post received supportive comments from some former­ 2GB colleagues and well-known radio names.

Ex-newsreader Joel Labi wrote: "It could be such a toxic environment and no one had the guts to say anything."

Radio broadcaster Ray Hadley speaks to the media during a press conference about his son in Sydney, Saturday, August 4, 2018.

A spokesman for Macquarie Radio said: "All staff at Macquarie Media are required to adhere to a workplace behaviour policy, which includes a responsibility to maintain a safe working environment and report any matters of concern."

The station is also locked in tense negotiations with Alan Jones about his future.