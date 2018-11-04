Ray Revill in court for allegedly killing a joey

Ray Revill makes an appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over one charge of animal cruelty.

Ray Revill makes an appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over one charge of animal cruelty. Annie Perets

THE former curator of Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Ray Revill, was warned he would be locked-up if he didn't show up to his next scheduled court appearance.

Receiving the message loud and clear, the accused joey killer came to court bright and early on Friday to face one charge of animal cruelty.

Mr Revill stands accused of violently killing a joey by slamming the animal onto the ground. The act was allegedly captured on CCTV.

Since the explosive allegation arose, Mr Revill has maintained his innocence.

Friday in Maryborough Magistrates Court, he officially entered a not guilty plea to the serious charge.

A hearing date has been set for early 2019.

Mr Revill's brief appearance at the courthouse had finished before it was even scheduled to start.

The 62-year-old was supported by friend Simon Stretton of Durong Dingo Sanctuary.

Mr Revill is being represented by Maryborough-based solicitor Natasha Schumacher.

The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary's committee stood Mr Revill down from the manager's role, which he held for about a decade, as a result of the allegation.