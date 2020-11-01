Menu
State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczcuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Re-elected M’boro MP ‘humbled’ by vote of confidence

Carlie Walker
1st Nov 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER reclaiming the seat of Maryborough at the state election, Bruce Saunders had one word to describe how he was feeling.

"Humbled," he said.

In the unofficial preliminary count, Mr Saunders has claimed 55.01 per cent of the vote, with LNP candidate Denis Chapman on 25.06 per cent and One Nation's Sharon Lohse on 13.17 per cent.

The Labor MP said he thought the positivity of the campaign by himself and his party was what won over voters.

While he thought the count would be closer in Maryborough, Mr Saunders said the feedback he got from those working at the pre-poll and the booths on Saturday was positive.

"People did engage and see the vision we have for Maryborough," he said.

Mr Saunders said the "negativity being sprouted" by his opponents wasn't being accepted by voters.

Instead the plan for economic recovery post COVID-19, the building of trains in Maryborough, the $2 billion dollar wind farm that has the backing of Labor and the pledge to bring Maryborough back to life as a manufacturing powerhouse has resonated with voters, he said.

Mr Saunders also credited Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for winning over voters across the state.

Her tough stance on keeping Queensland's borders closed during the pandemic had been the right one as far as the voters were concerned, Mr Saunders said, even in the face of criticism from all sides of politics.

"I believe the Premier's leadership was huge," he said,

"I've known the Premier for many years.

"The Premier is very tough, as tough as old boot leather.

"She'll stick be her guns no matter what - she always puts the people ahead of anything else."

The Chronicle has contacted LNP candidate Denis Chapman and One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse for comment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

