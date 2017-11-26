Re-elected M'boro MP ready to carry out election commitments

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he is ready and willing to carry out his election commitments after he fought off a strong surge from One Nation to claim his seat after Saturday's election.

While the results were looking close early in the evening, Mr Saunders pulled ahead of One Nation opponent James Hansen late Saturday night and looks set to claim a comfortable victory.

He said he was determined to follow through with each of his election commitments, including an upgrade for Maryborough's Eskdale Park and his pledge to upgrade Maryborough Hospital's emergency department.

During the campaign Mr Saunders said $10 million would also be spent on much needed improvements at Maryborough State High School and that the faulty New Generation Rollingstock trains would be repaired in the Heritage City's Downer EDI factory.

"This means jobs for Maryborough," he said.

Mr Saunders said he was thrilled to be re-elected.

"I'd like to thank the Maryborough electorate voters," he said.

"I can't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity, I've got a vision for this great city.

"I'm humbled actually because they've shown so much faith in me."