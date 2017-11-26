Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Re-elected M'boro MP ready to carry out election commitments

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders
Carlie Walker
by

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he is ready and willing to carry out his election commitments after he fought off a strong surge from One Nation to claim his seat after Saturday's election.

While the results were looking close early in the evening, Mr Saunders pulled ahead of One Nation opponent James Hansen late Saturday night and looks set to claim a comfortable victory.

He said he was determined to follow through with each of his election commitments, including an upgrade for Maryborough's Eskdale Park and his pledge to upgrade Maryborough Hospital's emergency department.

During the campaign Mr Saunders said $10 million would also be spent on much needed improvements at Maryborough State High School and that the faulty New Generation Rollingstock trains would be repaired in the Heritage City's Downer EDI factory.

"This means jobs for Maryborough," he said.

Mr Saunders said he was thrilled to be re-elected.

"I'd like to thank the Maryborough electorate voters," he said.

"I can't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity, I've got a vision for this great city.

"I'm humbled actually because they've shown so much faith in me."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bruce saunders fcelection fraser coast maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
OPINION: Scammers are terrible human beings

OPINION: Scammers are terrible human beings

A woman recently tried to scam me, but I was having none of it.

Walk through Esplanade to remember Cooper

Cooper's Walk in Hervey Bay - Cooper's parents Michael and Amanda Christensen.

Cooper's Walk was held at the weekend.

QLD ELECTION: Palaszczuk confident of majority win

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with supporters at a barbecue at Rocks Riverside Park, Seventeen Mile Rocks, the day after the 2017 Queensland election. Brisbane, Sunday, November 26, 2017.

LIVE BLOG: Antony Green has called the Queensland election for Labor

Huxham sees wins in third election loss

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham and Senator Pauline Hanson in Hervey Bay.

One Nation candidate confident about political future.

Local Partners