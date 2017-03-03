Re-enactment group to lead the Urangan Pier street parade

Service in Freedom Park to commemorate 100 years since the ending of the Battle of Somme. WW1 9th Battalion Re-enactment Group.

THE Urangan Pier's centenary celebrations marks just one of an ever-growing list of events at which the 9th Battalion Re-enactment Group will appear.

The group, sponsored by the Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch, boasts a membership of 23, and committee member Jim Wilson said that number continues to grow.

"We've got a full turnout - at the moment we have 23 members, we have five nurses and 18 riflemen, and we're getting bigger and bigger," Mr Wilson said.

"People see us and want to get involved with what we do for the community and keep the spirit of the Anzacs alive."

The group will lead the street parade on Saturday, which will leave from the Elizabeth St-Charlton Esplanade intersection to Pier Park.

Service in Freedom Park to commemorate 100 years since the ending of the Battle of Somme. Jim Wilson from the WW1 9th Battalion Re-Enactment Group with the ANZAC flame. Alistair Brightman

They will also form the guard of honour for Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey.

"It will be very big as people will be dressed up in period costumes so the group is looking forward to it," he said.