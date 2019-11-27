Menu
Israel Folau’s latest announcement didn’t go down well.
Rugby Union

Folau’s bombshell announcement sparks reaction

27th Nov 2019 5:45 PM

AXED Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has made deadlines once again by demanding a revised compensation total of $14 million from Rugby Australia.

It was revealed on Tuesday morning Folau's updated statement was lodged to the Federal Circuit Court.

The former Wallabies and Waratahs player was sacked by Rugby Australia after he posted anti-gay comments to his Instagram in April.

Unsurprisingly, Folau's decision has not resonated well with the Australian public, many calling the 30-year-old "greedy" and "hypocritical".

Former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons argued that Folau's chance of a promotion to Wallabies captain were slim when considering Michael Hooper's reputation among his peers.

"And so it goes on. For what it's worth, there was never a challenge to Michael Hooper's captaincy that I was aware of. He had the coach, and the dressing room," FitzSimons posted to Twitter.

Veteran rugby union journalist Jim Tucker lamented Folau's "loss of reality", heavily disagreeing with the former rugby star's logic.

"Israel Folau's loss of reality laid bare here … no such thing as gravy-train earnings 10 years in the future in sport. Only there if you earn them (and) that comes with respect for his code," Tucker posted to Twitter.

Folau copped plenty of criticism last week when he blamed abortion laws and marriage equality for the devastating bushfires in New South Wales.

"I've been looking around at the events that's been happening in Australia, this past couple of weeks, with all the natural disasters, the bushfires and the droughts," he said during a sermon.

"The events that have happened here in Australia, in the last couple of years - God's word says for a man and a woman to be together … they've come and changed this law.

"Abortion, it's OK now to murder, kill infants, unborn children.

"Look how rapid these bushfires these droughts, all these things have come in a short period of time. Do you think it's a coincidence or not?

"God is speaking to you guys. Australia you need to repent and take these laws and turn it back to what is right."

Israel Folau played 62 Test matches for Australia.
Folau's controversial Instagram post that states "hell awaits" homosexuals is still active on his profile.

