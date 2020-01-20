Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many areas missed our the liquid gold from the heavens, rainfall across the region has lifted spirits and set creeks flowing again for the first time in years.

Some areas of the Lockyer Valley received more than 100mm of rain across Friday and Saturday.

It's going to take a lot more to break the drought, but the mud and water sent residents out to marvel and enjoy the sudden wet.

Dogs enjoyed a swim in creeks while kids got to play in overfloRwing tanks for the first time in years.

Take a look at some of the best photos Gatton Star readers took of the rainfall and its aftermath in the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery lockyer valley rainfall reader pics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Survey shows council culture is improving

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Survey shows council culture is improving

        News 'While there is still a lot to do, we have come a long way over the past two and a half years'

        OUR SAY: What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

        premium_icon OUR SAY: What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

        News There are no good answers to frustrating dingo questions

        How much rain our readers got from the storm

        premium_icon How much rain our readers got from the storm

        News Some of our readers welcomed dam-filling amounts of rain

        RSL sub-branch leaders refuse to budge on member demands

        premium_icon RSL sub-branch leaders refuse to budge on member demands

        News Angry members said the sub-branch meeting was a waste of time