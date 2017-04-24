Reader questions war on smokers: letter

New laws could see smoking banned along Cunningham St. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

HAS anybody ever looked at, or listened to, the other side of the issue of why smokers smoke? The world is a stressful place these days.

I must agree, the war on drugs is ever so much more economically viable.

Production of equipment, security, safety, protective clothing etc is a growing market, providing many jobs, and therefore taxes.

Cigarettes are taxed heavily. Not yet enough? It's minimal, compared to the drug-war needs.

Protect the children from smoke? So that they use any drug available?

Too many are ruined this way and their families too.

Although I smoke, I have never abused or hit a child, man or woman, never committed a break and enter, no car crashes and no heartache to any.

I do not go to any clubs or functions at all. I do not go to restaurants or parks.

Visits to hospitals or occasionally to former friends' homes, I keep short.

I don't travel in trains or buses.

Drugs are allowed - there are needle bins everywhere - but one cannot have a smoke.

There are many people like me who do not join in any groups any more.

I do not behave badly, in public or at home or towards neighbours.

I do not overburden the medical profession. I look after myself.

But I do have an occasional smoke. So what?

Why not ban cigarettes production? Maybe, more people will turn to alcohol and/or drugs. More lucrative, perhaps.

V KOEFER

Bundaberg West