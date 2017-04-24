Reader questions war on smokers: letter

HAS anybody ever looked at, or listened to, the other side of the issue of why smokers smoke? The world is a stressful place these days.
I must agree, the war on drugs is ever so much more economically viable.
Production of equipment, security, safety, protective clothing etc is a growing market, providing many jobs, and therefore taxes.
Cigarettes are taxed heavily. Not yet enough? It's minimal, compared to the drug-war needs.
Protect the children from smoke? So that they use any drug available?
Too many are ruined this way and their families too.
Although I smoke, I have never abused or hit a child, man or woman, never committed a break and enter, no car crashes and no heartache to any.
I do not go to any clubs or functions at all. I do not go to restaurants or parks.
Visits to hospitals or occasionally to former friends' homes, I keep short.
I don't travel in trains or buses.
Drugs are allowed - there are needle bins everywhere - but one cannot have a smoke.
There are many people like me who do not join in any groups any more.
I do not behave badly, in public or at home or towards neighbours.
I do not overburden the medical profession. I look after myself.
But I do have an occasional smoke. So what?
Why not ban cigarettes production? Maybe, more people will turn to alcohol and/or drugs. More lucrative, perhaps.
V KOEFER
Bundaberg West