Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Letters to the Editor

Why Premier is right to keep border closed

25th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUR SAY: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is right to keep the state border closed indefinitely.

By putting the wellbeing of Queenslanders first, she is ensuring that community transmissions of COVID-19 in NSW and Victoria do not spread into Queensland.

Until the two major southern states get their community transmission rates under control, the Premier is well advised by the Chief Health Officer to keep the borders closed until that time.

According to infectious disease experts in the US, the COVID-19 pandemic could last for up to two years, which means it could be early 2022 before people are allowed to travel freely again.

In the meantime, we all must learn to adapt to living within our own communities, and coming together to support each other in this crucial time in modern history.

Not being an alarmist, I am just stating the obvious reality.

DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk letter to the editor toowoomba your say
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tensions inside: Peek at pandemic problems at M'boro prison

        premium_icon Tensions inside: Peek at pandemic problems at M'boro prison

        News No visitors are currently allowed at Maryborough Correctional Centre

        There she goes! Demolition of M’boro council building

        premium_icon There she goes! Demolition of M’boro council building

        News The demolition of the building in Kent St is continuing

        WEATHER: Cold snap breaks records across Coast

        premium_icon WEATHER: Cold snap breaks records across Coast

        News The weekend was a cold one across the Fraser Coast

        ‘Civil war’ to blame for regional deal stalemate: Saunders

        premium_icon ‘Civil war’ to blame for regional deal stalemate: Saunders

        News Mr Saunders said he wanted Maryborough to be part of the deal