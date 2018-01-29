Menu
Readers against idea of changing Australian flag

Most are against the idea of changing the Australian flag.
Most are against the idea of changing the Australian flag. Alistair Brightman

A PROPOSED redesign of the Australian flag revealed by not-for-profit campaign group Ausflag certainly had Chronicle readers talking online.

The alternative flag shows a seven-point Commonwealth star, representing the six states and the territories, and the Southern Cross on a dark blue background.

The Union Jack was obviously missing and Ausflag executive director Harold was adamant the time has come to show the world the country has "grown up”.

The majority of Chronicle readers were against the idea of changing the flag.

Rob Condie: It's not about how it looks its what it stands for. Leave it alone. Stop changing things to suit a minority. Our forefathers would be turning in there graves if they knew what rubbish we are dealing with these days.

Adam Owen: And it's a big NO from me too. Funny how this rubbish pops up every year on Australia Day. You'd think by now they'd get the hint. No no no - bugger off

Alan McDonald: By changing the flag, you will have less respect for it then you have now, leave it alone. Respect the symbol that it stands for.

Heather Cachard: Respect the vets of all ages who fought with the Australian flag, leave it alone.

Eric Barnes: I'm happy to keep the flag as it is due to the history of it, due to those that have served and for the fact that we are still part of the Commonwealth.

If we were to become a Republic nation then by all means change it as the Union Jack then would be meaningless, but I would only want the change of the jack to the indigenous flags.

