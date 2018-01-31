Readers all for new caravan park in Hervey Bay

A NEW caravan park is inching to completion in Urangan.

Businesses surrounding the soon-to-be-opened Pier Caravan Park have predicted an incoming influx of patrons.

Chris Searle wrote on the Fraser Coast Chronicle Facebook page that he was looking forward to the project, and that he would be working on it.

"All the design team are from Hervey Bay; town planners, civil engineers, electrical engineers and hydraulic.

"The construction company is from Hervey Bay."

Kerryl Jones said: "Good its happening."

Readers have also sent words of congratulations to Roger Federer for winning his 20th grand slam.

Joy Dore said: It was a tough fight to the end, he deserved it."

Janet Spann said "best man on the night won."

Shortly Honeybabe said the final match was tough for both competitors.

"Cilic is good. But Federer is very good. Janine Higginson described Federer as a "great sportsman who earned his win."

