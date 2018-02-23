Readers all for new game arcade on the Fraser Coast

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month.

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month. Contributed

A NEW game arcade set to open on the Fraser Coast in a couple of months has gained support from most who responded to the news on Facebook.

Timezone Australia confirmed it would open its Hervey Bay arcade in late April, providing anywhere between 14 to 18 casual and full-time jobs.

The arcade will be located near Hervey Bay Stockland.

Jenny Sorensen: "I think it's great. But, it needs to be policed well.”

"We do need these things in the Bay, especially for our young families visiting our beautiful Hervey Bay.”

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month. Contributed

Jodie Hungerford: "Kids will love this!”

Tiffany Voysey: "Big boys and kids will like it I think.”

"We'll go have coffee and Steve and Kieren can take the kids.”

Julie Brocklehurst: "Awesome!! Finally something exciting!”

Lee Porter: "Awesome the kids will love it.”

Molly Piddock: "Ariel Brown this will be good!”

Jessica Muirhead: "The one in the Gold Coast was amazing.”

"So this will be amazing.”

Sheryl Wall: "As great as it will be for the people who will appreciate it.”

"There is going to be thugs that use it as a hangout spot and damage the machines by scratching graffiti all over them.

"I've seen it first hand after opening an arcade a few years back in WA.

"We also experienced many break-ins.”

Sherri Snowden: "Man full of e-claws...hardest skill testers to win, challenge accepted!”

Shelley Muller: "Aleisha Smith Ashton is going to love this.”

Ebony Shanelle: "This will be so fun.”

Are you excited about the new arcade? Join the discussion and tell us below.