Readers call for tougher penalties for drivers on phones

CHRONICLE readers have called for tougher penalties to be dished out to motorists caught on their phone while driving.

The outcry has followed a story that made national news where a young police officer lost his foot after being run over by a driver allegedly distracted by his phone.

A furious Police Commissioner has joined the campaign for texting motorists to lose their licences.

More than 50,000 drivers every year are busted for texting or calling with a maximum penalty of $330 and four demerit points, despite the fact mobile phone use was a factor in at least 236 crashes and seven fatalities between 2010 and 2014, according to the Centre for Road Safety.

James Derksen: Texting and driving should be a $10,000 fine. That'll make people think more.

SJ Atkinson: Sit on a busy street corner in Hervey Bay and simply watch how many actually have a phone in their hand. It is very alarming. Aged, parents with young kids, it doesn't discriminate. The police need to copy what they do in Brisbane. Sting operations on street corners and traffic lights.

Danielle Pearson: Tougher penalties need to be put in place. This police officer has had his life turned upside down. It will never be the same. What could be so important that people can't pull over to check their phone or just wait until they get to their destination? Do people not understand they could kill themselves (or someone else) due to using their phone while driving?

Bonnie Carmichael: See people on phone every time you drive somewhere, quite common. Surely people don't need to be on the phone while driving, we didn't have phones at all years ago and we did ok with out them.