Readers disgusted to see roo tied up and dumped in creek

Someone has killed, tied up and dumped a kangaroo at Eli Creek.

A PHOTO of a kangaroo that had been killed, tied up and dumped in Eli Creek left many Fraser Coast Chronicle readers disgusted.

Individuals took to Facebook to have their say on the surfaced photograph.

A reader sent the shocking photo of the roo to the Fraser Coast Chronicle last week, which also shows a what appears to be a crab pot close by.

Kieran O'Shea said he noticed other dead kangaroos that night.

"There were multiple dead roos on Halloween night as we were driving around.

"Chances are they picked it up on the way to put in some crab pots and cleared it off the road and used it as bait to draw in crabs with the rotting flesh and also feed the crocs," Kieran said.

A sympathetic Ann Cameron said: "They hurt, cry and suffer just like humans in family situation."

Toni Ambrose said local kangaroos had become part of the community.

"The kangaroos around here at Point Vernon are our local mob," Toni said.

Chris Barnes said the kangaroo's cause of death was important to investigate.

"Was it killed and tied up?" Chris asked.

Andrew Mackander said: "The cruelty of some humans towards animals astounds me. The poor thing."

"Speed humps on North St. They absolutely fly down that street. It's going to be a kid one day," Sheree Robertson said.

Jodie Tangikara said they needed to install security cameras in the area to catch behaviour such as this.

"I doubt it was done by one person so someone somewhere needs to dob!" Debi Miles wrote.

An RSPCA spokeswoman confirmed the incident had been reported to them.

However, she said, at this stage there wasn't enough evidence for an offence under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

