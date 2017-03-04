Readers divided over euthanasia debate

HOW people choose to die remains a major issue in palliative care, but Fraser Coast residents are split on the choice of whether it should be a right or not.

The story of John Grayson, who is planning his "end game" due to an inoperable brain tumour, prompted strong debate about the nature of euthanasia and what choice a number of Australians are given.

The Grattan Institute's Dying Well report shows out of the 5632 deaths from 2010-2015, only 788 (14%) would be able to die at their home under their choice.

It prompted stark reactions on social media, with many stating it should be the right of people to choose how they die.

"Everyone should be entitled to choose to die with dignity...most people would prefer to die with dignity and not having to suffer, let alone watching your family mourn over you and watch you disintegrate more and more every day," Amber Zeitinger wrote.

"When there is 'no quality of life' left then that individual person should have every right to make the best decision for their own future...to live or die a quick, quiet and painless death," Christine Hogan wrote.

Others were split, with reader Michael Stevenson claiming the state had no right to "take a life".

"The state has no right under any circumstances to take a life. People argue at the ambit about the loss of dignity as a good reason. Well how much dignity does a person need to have to stop the state killing them?" he asked.

"A difficult situation. Sure, people should have the choice but how do you ensure that choice is a informed choice? Then do we allow others to make the choice for them when they longer can?" Alan Lias wrote.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was an individual choice on euthanasia, but stated it remained up to the community to tell politicians what they wanted.

"It's a very personal debate, and it's got to be driven by the community," he said.

"We need to make sure the money for palliative care is getting to the people who need it the most."