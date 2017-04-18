Readers have no love for Coast's new smoke-free zones

Many readers are divided over the proposed new smoking zones for the Fraser Coast, after a motion was passed unanimously by council last week.

IT'S a controversial issue that has divided Fraser Coast residents, but many are upset at the proposed new smoking areas on the Fraser Coast.

A motion passed unanimously by the Fraser Coast Regional Council will see at least eight new smoke-free zones installed across the Fraser Coast, with the Brolga Theatre, Queens Park and Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre included as part of the ban.

Some expressed surprise at the proposal, with reader Kylie Salmon calling the bans "very silly.”

"I'm a non-smoker, I have never smoked. The only time smokers bother me is when they huddle around the doors to shops smoking,” she wrote.

"I'm a non smoker and even I think the bans are ridiculous,” Joy Oliver wrote.

Others were more critical of the attempt to enforce the non-smoking areas, with Mark Jumpers Juppenlatz questioning whether council were able to enforce the rule.

"It's great bringing these laws, but seriously does the council have the funds to police it,” he wrote.

Reader Daisy Murray said it would make no difference unless someone was policing it, stating "people will just do what they want.”

"And I think in areas with no breeze and entrances is enough! So many laws and no one to enforce them!” she added.

A council report on the proposal noted the areas would be introduced "initially on the basis that these will not be enforced until local laws are amended in early 2018 to provide the necessary legislative backing to regulate.”

But others were more supportive of the introduction.

"Great idea. Not sure how it will be policed though,” reader Anne Gilbert wrote.