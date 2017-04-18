28°
News

Readers have no love for Coast's new smoke-free zones

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Apr 2017 7:00 PM
Many readers are divided over the proposed new smoking zones for the Fraser Coast, after a motion was passed unanimously by council last week.
Many readers are divided over the proposed new smoking zones for the Fraser Coast, after a motion was passed unanimously by council last week. Patrick Gorbunovs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S a controversial issue that has divided Fraser Coast residents, but many are upset at the proposed new smoking areas on the Fraser Coast.

A motion passed unanimously by the Fraser Coast Regional Council will see at least eight new smoke-free zones installed across the Fraser Coast, with the Brolga Theatre, Queens Park and Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre included as part of the ban.

Some expressed surprise at the proposal, with reader Kylie Salmon calling the bans "very silly.”

"I'm a non-smoker, I have never smoked. The only time smokers bother me is when they huddle around the doors to shops smoking,” she wrote.

"I'm a non smoker and even I think the bans are ridiculous,” Joy Oliver wrote.

Others were more critical of the attempt to enforce the non-smoking areas, with Mark Jumpers Juppenlatz questioning whether council were able to enforce the rule.

"It's great bringing these laws, but seriously does the council have the funds to police it,” he wrote.

Reader Daisy Murray said it would make no difference unless someone was policing it, stating "people will just do what they want.”

"And I think in areas with no breeze and entrances is enough! So many laws and no one to enforce them!” she added.

A council report on the proposal noted the areas would be introduced "initially on the basis that these will not be enforced until local laws are amended in early 2018 to provide the necessary legislative backing to regulate.”

But others were more supportive of the introduction.

"Great idea. Not sure how it will be policed though,” reader Anne Gilbert wrote.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fchealth fraser coast smoke-free zones

FATAL CRASH: Heroes saved more lives from being lost

FATAL CRASH: Heroes saved more lives from being lost

A doctor saved a teenage boy and police dragged two people out of the petrol that quickly ignited into flames.

Fraser Coast emergency worker returns from Debbie's devastation

Whitsunday Divisional Command with Fire and Emergency Services Support Network staff deployed from all over the state to provide emotional support to staff working in traumatic disaster situations.

Local crews joined thousands helping repair damage

WATCH: Our young dancers learn funky routine from pro

Fraser Coast Dance Festival at the Brolga - (L) Jorja Warburton from the Gold Coast and Tahlia Edwards from Rockhampton at Jason Duff's workshop.

Performers of all ages danced in Maryborough over two big days.

POSITIVE POPPINS: M’Boro character takes over social media

POPPINS POSITIVITY: Fraser Coast residents have been changing their Facebook profile pictures to Mary Poppins.

Have you noticed Mary Poppins on your news feed?

Local Partners

WATCH: Our young dancers learn funky routine from pro

Dancers came to Maryborough from all around Queensland for an opportunity to learn from the industry's best.

POSITIVE POPPINS: M’Boro character takes over social media

POPPINS POSITIVITY: Fraser Coast residents have been changing their Facebook profile pictures to Mary Poppins.

Have you noticed Mary Poppins on your news feed?

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train have announced they will bring their Play That Song tour to Australia this winter.

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

Hervey Bay 4655

4 2 $1,200,000

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!