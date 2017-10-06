Readers have their say on Keith Pitt's card statement

A group gathers outside the Fraser Coast Regional Council chambers in Tavistock St, Hervey Bay, to protest the introduction of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region.

READERS have criticised the latest response to the latest criticism from Hinkler MP Keith Pitt on the cashless welfare card.

Mr Pitt challenged state MPs who have criticised the card to tell voters "they support taxpayer funds being spent on drugs, alcohol and gambling" on Wednesday.

Reader Jason Sladock said there were "so many things wrong" with the card.

"The next election will be the telling point for this joke, it will be too late, but it will be done....I guarantee that he will never be on the card based on his cushy federal pension plan," Mr Sladock wrote.

Neville Davies said the message would "be clear at the ballot box."

Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari issued another response on his Facebook page, saying Mr Pitt needed to show "real evidence" of the card curing "addiction to drugs, alcohol or gambling."

"Can the Member also rule out that he and his local LNP mates aren't working towards targeting every person on a pension or payment in Hervey Bay following the completion of this so called trial?"

Reader Kerry Morgan suggested asking "working people if they would prefer to receive their wage payments in the form of a cashless card."

"And let's ask the retailers in the area how this will impact on their businesses, either if they are selling things not on the government's list - or when they have to wait weeks or months for Indue to provide recompense for goods supplied to cardholders," Ms Morgan wrote.

Kez Martyn said the Queensland Teacher's Union condemns the introduction of the card to Hinkler.

Others suggested taking action, with Suey Mac suggesting to make Hinkler "a marginal seat."

"So many of our issues stem from 'safe seat' thinking. Shake them up," Ms Martyn wrote.