Readers have their say over latest Precinct movements

Readers have been vocal in their criticism of the proposed sport precinct.

THE Fraser Coast sport precinct continues to be an issue that divides the community, with dozens of people taking to social media to voice their opinion on the recent developments.

The recent announcement of tenders on the Nikenbah site starting this week prompted strong reactions, with many questioning what was going to happen with the money.

"How about putting that money into helping maintain the sports grounds and clubs we already have, and help a couple of new types of sports get their own place instead?" Karla Hetherington asked.

"Good to see Hervey Bay still getting the lion's share off ratepayer money. Let's face it; the amalgamation did nothing for ratepayers - didn't save us a cent! Let's hope this council can get state and federal funding for this project!" Nigel Youngman said.

Reader poll Do you think the $7.5 million should have been spent on the Sport Precinct? Yes; it's helping our region plan for the future.

No; the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Undecided at this stage.

View Results Vote

Others were optimistic about the latest move, with reader Karen Smith-Whittaker stating the facility was long overdue.

"About time the kids in this town had something, I pay rates and I don't have a problem with it I'm all for it. You will be surprised how many kids play sport here in the bay and how much this will bring to the economy," she said.

"Great news, can't wait till its finished," reader Simon Wazza wrote.

"Can't get enough water to maintain the sporting grounds we already have, with sports already postponing their seasons," Chris Burke wrote.