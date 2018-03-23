Readers outraged after news about 'invalid rates' refunds

Last year, a judge discovered that the council had collected the invalid rates for three years which were dubbed "fake fees” and ratepayers were hopeful they would get a refund.

READERS have expressed their outrage after learning they would not be refunded "invalid rates" Fraser Coast Regional Council had illegally collected.

However, a legislation passed this week has ensured residents won't be getting any of that money back.

Wendy Jane: "What's new... we pay such high rates... it's hard to keep head above water."

"With elect, water bill, land rates, insurance, not to mention the cost of food and petrol, rego and then keeping children in school - it's ridiculous."

Dave Savin: "Ok, fair enough. In saying that they should compensate us at least in some way by not raising rates for three years."

"You can't just say the money has been spent and wipe your hands of the whole fiasco when it was deemed in the first place to have been illegally taken, it's our hard earned money."

"As a ratepayer, I am not happy with this outcome and believe all ratepayers should be exempt from any rise in rates for the next three years."

Patricia Hardy: "Yes, by the time the bills are paid there is nothing left to go anywhere."

"The rates and water rates are a killer okay we have to pay them but if you just be a little late on your bill you get charged late fees it's not fair."

Gus Warde: "I'd just be happy if they had some spending restraint."

"These days it appears that if the federal or state gov't won't fund something the council would like to thave, the council just takes it on themselves leaving us ratepayers to foot the bill."

"Councils should not be funding major developments even more so considering the state of some of the basic infrastructure."

Jorge Kieromucho: "It is one law for the goose. A person I know paid the dog registration and two weeks later the dog died but the council won't refund the money, is that justice?"