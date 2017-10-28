Readers outraged over shoot to kill high risk dingoes

Under the current strategy, rangers are allowed to shoot "high-risk” dingoes which repeatedly interact with visitors.

Under the current strategy, rangers are allowed to shoot "high-risk” dingoes which repeatedly interact with visitors. Alistair Brightman

READERS are outraged that no changes are expected to be made to the current management strategy for dingoes on Fraser Island.

An online poll revealed 89 per cent believe we need to rethink how we manage the animals and only nine per cent in favour of the current strategy.

Peta Betts said the solution was to set up food stations.

"Human's took away their food source so they are hungry and therefore will attack people for food," he said.

"If they are fed on a daily basis I believe this will stop the attacks."

Marilyn Pokarier agreed saying feed the poor animals.

"We camped over there when my girls were very young and there was lots of dingoes an never came near us," she said.

"Back then they had food to live off."

Anne Thursby just wants the dingoes kept safe.

"They were there first," she said.

"Tourists must learn to keep away from them and do not feed them."

Leon Brooks would like visitors banned.

Peter Coffey disagreed saying there wasn't any point to feeding them.

"They have plenty of food on the island and if they do get hungry they go to the beach and dig up crabs," he said.

He thinks the problem is visitors feeding the wild animals.

"They need to stop treating them as a random neighbourhood shitzu and realise that these are perfectly healthy predators that only get harmed by people who try to feed them," he said.

"The more you feed them the more likely they are to try and eat your children."