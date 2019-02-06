Menu
Readers praise man who vowed to give winnings to charity

Carlie Walker
by
6th Feb 2019 2:00 PM

THE Fraser Coast has reacted with praise for a man who vowed to donate the majority of his lottery winnings to local charities. The Brisbane man won $200,000 after purchasing his winning ticket from an IGA in Carina.

Bethanie Passfield was touched by the man's gesture.

"That's beautiful ... wish him all the best in life," she wrote.

Vanessa Lazarus congratulated the man on his win.

"Well done to the man," she wrote.

"If you're gonna (sic) donate think of our farmers. They could really use it."

Nay Rogers said the man was an amazing person.

"That's just wonderful," Trish Ahern commented.

A few wanted to share in the good fortune, with Susan Knight joking "he can adopt me".

FULL STORY: Man vows to donate lotto winnings

Deeanna Gregory said the man was "an angel".

Carl Carlson warned the man to pick his charities carefully.

"Let's hope it doesn't go to all those charities that only actually use a fraction of the money for anything besides operating costs."

Marilyn Bish had a suggestion.

"Give some to my daughter as termites are eating her house," she wrote.

Wild weather

THE Fraser Coast has reacted with sympathy as North Queensland faced a monsoonal low over the past week.

The heavy rain and flooding has wreaked havoc in the region, with about 1000 people evacuated from their homes in Townsville.

"What more can these poor souls be expected to cope with?" Christine Hogan wrote.

Patricia Heady also shared her concern.

"So frightening, feel for these people," she wrote.

With hundreds of truck drivers left stranded by the floods, many were worried for their welfare.

"This is terrible, I hope aid comes quick. Thinking of you all," Michelle Andrews wrote.

Ms Hogan said it was terrific to see Aussies pulling together in times of crisis.
 

