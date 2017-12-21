YOUR SAY: Pitt dumped from junior ministry

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

CHRONICLE readers has a strong reaction to news that Hinkler MP Keith Pitt had been dumped from the junior ministry this week.



Earl Nobbs wasn't feeling any sympathy.



"Can't say I feel sorry for him," he wrote.



"He doesn't represent the majority of his constituents as we saw on the latest plebiscite, where he voted against the majority of people.



"He certainly was looking for that front seat during the vote.



"Mr Pitt ,we are suppose to live in a democracy, not a democracy whenever you decide."

Readers have reacted to the news Keith Pitt has been dumped from junior ministry.





Brian D Branch said both sides were deluded.



"It's funny, all of the ALP lackeys are making anti-Pitt comments, pretending that their side aren't as dud-ridden as the LNP," he wrote.



"Both sides are duds, and they will continue to treat us like morons and give us duds while we keep playing this ALP or LNP game.



"Supporting either side is telling them that we're happy to be given duds.



"Time to wise up and stop playing their games people."



Meanwhile, the news that 70,000 Ford and Mazda utes had to be recalled after 24 cars either caught fire or started to "smoulder" also caused a reaction.



"We need lemon laws introduced to protect consumers even more so now we have lost car manufacturers in Australia," Jason Weston wrote.



The post was shared 46 times as people sought to warn others about the issues with the affected vehicles.



Mark Cassidy said he had received an email about the issues last week.



The post had 30 likes or reactions.

