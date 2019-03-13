Readers react to suggestion disabled dad should be banned

ANGER has been the main reaction from Chronicle readers after a story was shared on Facebook suggesting a bride's disabled father should be banned from her wedding.



The bride was busy wedding planning when her future mother-in-law suggested banning her dad from the wedding as she fears his "serious disfigurement" might scare guests.



Miriam Johnson: "The groom to be should have immediately addressed this with his mother who is clearly out of line."



Juanita Howard: "After losing my dad in a bad truck accident over 20 years ago this monster in law would be the one getting the boot from my wedding. I would have given just about anything to have had my dad walk me down the aisle after his accident. Disfigured or not."



Patricia Hardy: "Be polite and tell her my dad will becoming so you don't have to come, if he scares you I will understand."



Ann Heywood: "As a disabled person - I understand that people can be cruel - but MIL needs to understand also that under our looks we have feelings and are really just like them - she has maybe never had experience to learn that. I doubt her ideas since she is an adult will change - but what is worse is that she is afraid that children might get upset - maybe that's where parents need to be educating the children - teach them tolerance and acceptance of others - to look under the outside looks to what is underneath."



Simone Stehbens: "After having just lost my father, I would give anything to have him at my wedding, disabled or not."



Janet Lea: "That is horrible! I would be so proud to wheel my dad down the aisle with me."



Samantha Bailey: "She just uninvited herself not just from the wedding but any other event that would happen."



Sharlene Jean: "Hope she didn't invite the old bat."



Andrea Mackander: "Big mistake mother in law. One thing wrong and you are never forgiven."



Kerri Willmott: "I'd be uninviting that dragon."

