Readers react to 150 jobs announcement for M'boro

NEWS of the Maryborough jobs bonanza got readers in a spin when it first hit social media.

The new Fresh Food Warehouse at Maryborough Central Shopping Centre announced it would hand out new job applications on Monday, offering 150 jobs in preparation for its opening.

Reactions to the developing story have been varied, with some overjoyed at the prospect of more jobs, while others lamented how quickly they ended up disappearing on Wednesday.

Denise Lane said she hoped adults would be preferenced for the applications, given the number of people struggling with their bills.

"I, for one, am sick of the underage getting the jobs when there's so many adults struggling to pay their bills,” she wrote.

Reader Donna Souvan expressed hope that people who live in Maryborough would receive the jobs, stating it would "help support the local economy.”

Others encouraged their friends to get their applications in early.

But a follow-up story had people skeptical of the number of jobs available once the news broke.

"You'll all be disappointed cause you'll be lucky if there's half that amount!” Reader Robert Mueller wrote when a second story came through.

"Good luck to all. Our beautiful home needs some good news,” Shirley Ellingworth wrote.