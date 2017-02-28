31°
News

Readers react to council's proposed $9000+ courses

Blake Antrobus
| 28th Feb 2017 12:00 PM
The proposed courses to be tabled at the next meeting cover areas of local government and directorship skills for the councillors.
The proposed courses to be tabled at the next meeting cover areas of local government and directorship skills for the councillors. Debbie Polley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE readers are split on whether councillors should take up courses recommended in the State Government advisor's report, many have voiced outrage at the proposition of courses costing more than $9000.

As part of the recommendations from the advisor's report, several courses in local government and directorship skills have been proposed for discussion at the next Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

So far, few of the councillors have indicated they will consider the recommended courses.

Reader reactions have been mixed, with Sue Brooks claiming the community didn't want to foot the bill for councillors to "gain qualifications".

Reader poll

Do you think councillors should undertake the $9000+ courses?

  • View Results

"I hope they realise that we, the community, don't want to pay for councillors to gain qualifications or learn how to do their job ... there is also support available to them via the LGA. When in doubt read and ask," she wrote.

"Why do ratepayers have to pay for their courses? Other people have to pay for their own courses. So not fair," Bonnie Carmichael wrote.

Others took a different step, claiming industry training was normal in every employment, and councillors were justified in seeking the training. "In any industry, training happens. All people need to improve as they go. Our council is no exception," Peter Doré wrote in support.

"If it improves their skills and ability to work together in such a diverse team, it is money well spent," Ben Collingwood wrote.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  courses fccouncil

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Future of Scarness resort to be decided by councillors

Future of Scarness resort to be decided by councillors

A MAJOR $60 million resort hub on the Esplanade could be one step closer to reality, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council set to vote on the development.

Courses for councillors could cost ratepayers over $90,000

IN COURSE: Councillors will discuss the potential of courses in local government and directorship skills at Wednesday's meeting.

Councillors will discuss whether they should undergo the courses on Wednesday.

They got 33mm in an hour - region asks, where's ours?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, official falls for Maryborough in January and February (up until 12noon Tuesday) add up to 21.6mm and Hervey Bay has received 28.6mm.

"I did the rain dance.”

Trendy cold coffee drink comes to Hervey Bay

Allikats Coffee - Andrew Duggan with a nitro cold brewed coffee.

It's not just the drink that's new.

Local Partners

Disease costs woman both hands and feet

After beating meningococcal, Marguerite is fighting back.

GALLERY: Relay for Life Family Fun Day raises thousands

Relay for Life Family Fun Day, Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay - Organisers Kay Nixon and Luke Strochnetter.

The money will go to the Queensland Cancer Council.

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

200m to Esplanade and Scarness pier

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats High Density Residential...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 $229,000

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 1 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

PROPERTY: Investors snap up old charms in Maryborough

103 Cheapside Street, has plenty to offer at the asking price of $290,000.

As long as the price is right, they'll often get snapped up.

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!