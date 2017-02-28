Readers react to council's proposed $9000+ courses

The proposed courses to be tabled at the next meeting cover areas of local government and directorship skills for the councillors.

WHILE readers are split on whether councillors should take up courses recommended in the State Government advisor's report, many have voiced outrage at the proposition of courses costing more than $9000.

As part of the recommendations from the advisor's report, several courses in local government and directorship skills have been proposed for discussion at the next Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

So far, few of the councillors have indicated they will consider the recommended courses.

Reader reactions have been mixed, with Sue Brooks claiming the community didn't want to foot the bill for councillors to "gain qualifications".

"I hope they realise that we, the community, don't want to pay for councillors to gain qualifications or learn how to do their job ... there is also support available to them via the LGA. When in doubt read and ask," she wrote.

"Why do ratepayers have to pay for their courses? Other people have to pay for their own courses. So not fair," Bonnie Carmichael wrote.

Others took a different step, claiming industry training was normal in every employment, and councillors were justified in seeking the training. "In any industry, training happens. All people need to improve as they go. Our council is no exception," Peter Doré wrote in support.

"If it improves their skills and ability to work together in such a diverse team, it is money well spent," Ben Collingwood wrote.