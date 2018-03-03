Readers react to croc spotted on Fraser Island

THE story we shared about a crocodile being spotted near the beach on the western side of Fraser Island by a group of people fishing has created conversation on Facebook.

The incident happened on February 12, but wasn't reported to the department until February 14.

The spokesman said the sighting happened close to Wathumba Rd.

The anglers were fishing near the mouth of ac creek when they spotted the croc.

Under the current Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, any crocodiles found south of the Boyne River in Gladstone are considered to be in Zone F - Atypical habitat and are automatically targeted for removal by DES.