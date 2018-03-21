Menu
George Seymour is acting mayor. Alistair Brightman
Opinion

Readers react to mayor's message about council

21st Mar 2018 8:01 AM

READERS have responded to the Mayor's Message, penned by acting mayor George Seymour this week.

In the weekly column, Cr Seymour acknowledged that it had not been a standard, smooth or seamless period of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"Like a football team that has had a rough first half, my colleagues and I have come together over the last four weeks and have re-committed ourselves to do everything we can to restore stability within the organisation and do what we need to do for the community to have confidence in us," Cr Seymour wrote.

"We recognise that disunity has brought us to where we are and the only way to move forward and achieve positive results for the community we love is through unity.

"We don't have to always agree (and we certainly won't) but we know that we need to work co-operatively, both as a team and with the State and Federal governments.

"To steer our way through we need to be focused on the future, not the past."

Christine Hogan wished the council the best in its endeavour to move onwards and upwards as a united front.

Susie N Nick Nichols reminded Cr Seymour that the council had the welfare of the community in its hands.

Troy Geritz said the council needed to get together and start working on de-amalgamation.

Nigel Youngman said the councillors should pay back the ratepayers' money that was spent on a bonding trip just after the election two years ago.

Jannean Dean said the council needed to be concerned with ratepayers' interests as opposed to their image.

Robert Macfie called on the whole council to resign.

