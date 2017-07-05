Readers say yes, we should grow medicinal marijuana here

READERS have shown support towards the idea of establishing a marijuana farm on the Fraser Coast region.

Growing medicinal marijuana is legal in Australia but a local manufacturer is yet to be established.

In a reader poll, 80% of participants said they would be in for this new-age industry to come to our region.

Others have commented sharing their opinion.

Jenny ConlonI said it would be a win-win situation if a farm was here.

"Jobs for us. Medicine for the sick," she wrote on the Fraser Coast Chronicle Facebook page.



Sue Pattison said it just "makes sense" to establish a farm.

"We would bring down our deficit within a few years, not just in work for the dole but in every avenue if we make our own product," she said.



Frances Hoffman said strong security around the crop would necessary for this to work.

"Marijuana isn't legal, and until it is, it would be foolish to put a crop of it anywhere unguarded," she wrote.

Corn is legal and people come along and steal that from growers also.

"It's just how it goes , I don't make the rules."

Kim Howson said a marijuana farm would not be ideal to our reputation as a town.

"We don't need to be known for marijuana farming," Kim said.

Do you think a medicinal marijuana farm should be established on the Fraser Coast? Have your say below.