Readers share favourite Enid Blyton books

The Enid Blyton book promotion has been popular with Chronicle readers. Alistair Brightman

ENID Blyton fans have shared their love for their favourite childhood stories on Facebook.

As the Chronicle gives readers the chance to collect Enid Blyton books for just $3 when you buy the paper, we asked readers to share their favourites.

Andrea Mackander has fond memories curling up and losing herself in Enid Blyton's stories.

"I loved her books as a child,” Ms Mackander said.

"Every Christmas I would get an Enid Blyton book.

"My favourites were Mallory Towers and The Twins at St Clares, The Naughtiest Girl in The School, The Enchanted Wood and The Family at Red Roofs.”

Liz Stephens has a 1950s collection of The Famous Five she bought from a charity shop in England last yea.

"Pretty old fashioned reading now,” she said.

Sue Brooks said her favourites would have to be Magic Far Away Tree and the Secret Seven.

"Every one of her books was a treasure.”

"I adored her stories.”

Tanya Woloch has a hard copy of one of the books that belonged to her mother.

Kimberley Reeves enjoyed reading Magic Faraway Tree.