Readers share sentimental tattoos, and their meanings

Matthew McInerney Full Profile Login to follow

IT IS impossible not to be touched by Shirlee Faint's story.

She lost her beloved mum to brain cancer in 2010, but the tattoos on her left arm have ensured the memory of her mum is well and truly alive.

Shirlee's mum, Ann Hunter, first battled through breast cancer and beat it, but when the cancer returned she was given six weeks to live.



Ann lived with Shirlee and her husband and defied the odds, living for a year after her diagnosis. Shirlee has a sleeve of tattoos on her left arm, many of which pay tribute to her mum.

The Chronicle asked its Facebook followers to share photos and the meaning behind their sentimental tattoos.

Tributes to lost parents, pets and friends dominated, and we've shared a selection here. You can see more at our Facebook page.