Readers share sentimental tattoos, and their meanings

28°
Shirlee Faint from Maryborough getting a tattoo to show her support for cancer research. Pictured with tattooist Justin Stat.

News

Readers share sentimental tattoos, and their...

Part of the dawn service at Maryborough.

News

PICS: Hundreds gather at M'boro cenotaph for dawn...

Entertainment

LOGIES 2017: What the stars are wearing tonight

Japanese garden at the Hervey Bay botanical gardens.

Community

OUR BACKYARD: Readers share pics from around the...

Young elephant attacked by croc in Malawi.

News

Crocodile V elephant in brutal animal kingdom...

News

News

Magic of micro-surgery video captures world's...

A man pulls his boat through Depot Hill floodwaters.

News

TIMELAPSE: Fitzroy flood swallowing Rocky's...

Community

Community

Fraser Coast kids share their beautiful photos

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of Lismore after heavy flooding in town.

News

PHOTOS: Cyclone Debbie's days of destruction

Community

Community

Yards turn to swimming pools as ex-Cyclone Debbie...

Flooding across south-east Queensland.

News

FIRST IMAGES: South-east Queensland hit by...

Weather

News

Your photos: having fun in the rain on the Fraser...

A controlled burn at a property on Lawson St, St Helens.

News

Crews sent to multiple Fraser Coast fires over...

Labor Senator mocks One Nation candidates.

News

Which One Nation figure is "oddest one out" asks ALP...

Sport

Sport

Stars headline Fraser Coast's Men of League Dinner

STROKE: Hervey Bay's Jason Parnell competes in the 50m breaststroke at the Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters swimming meet.

Sport

Master swimmers converge on Hervey Bay

Wide Bay Capricorn Branch senior surf lifesaving championships - Max Grosskreutz from Tannum Sands in the open board rescue event.

Sport

Surf lifesavers compete at Wide Bay Capricorn...

News

Australia Day revellers make 'beast' slip and...

Tennis and Racquet Sports

Sport

Top Moments from the Australian Open: Getty Images

News

News

Getty Images Most Memorable Cricket Moments of...

This year, they're celebrating Australia over a lamb barbecue. And it’s gonna be big! Because You Never Lamb Alone.

News

Lamb ad declares we're all boat people

Tour Operator Hans Preuss told the Townsville Bulletin the attack was "more of a bluff."

News

Kayak group snap pics of angry mother croc lunging at...

News

WATCH: Police car's close call with flying corrugated...

Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights in Norway.

Sport

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights

News

News

2016 in pictures: The moments that made history

News

Readers share sentimental tattoos, and their meanings

By
3rd May 2017 7:52 AM

IT IS impossible not to be touched by Shirlee Faint's story.

She lost her beloved mum to brain cancer in 2010, but the tattoos on her left arm have ensured the memory of her mum is well and truly alive.

Shirlee's mum, Ann Hunter, first battled through breast cancer and beat it, but when the cancer returned she was given six weeks to live.

Ann lived with Shirlee and her husband and defied the odds, living for a year after her diagnosis. Shirlee has a sleeve of tattoos on her left arm, many of which pay tribute to her mum.

The Chronicle asked its Facebook followers to share photos and the meaning behind their sentimental tattoos.

Tributes to lost parents, pets and friends dominated, and we've shared a selection here. You can see more at our Facebook page.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity