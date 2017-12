Friday's sunrise over the Mary River at Maryborough.

Friday's sunrise over the Mary River at Maryborough. Debbie Polley

BUDDING Fraser Coast photographers have shared stunning photographs of the beautiful place we call home.

Brewing storms, beach views and everything in between was captured and shared in this week's Cover Photo Competition on Facebook.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Maryborough's Debbie Polley took the winning picture of a stunning sunrise over the Mary River.

Head to Facebook to share your photo in our weekly competition.

The photo with the most likes wins and becomes our Facebook cover photo for a week.