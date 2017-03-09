Readers split on Hervey Bay's 'dole haven' label

A screenshot from the Current Affair report, which lists Hervey Bay as a 'dole haven' alongside other Queensland towns.

READERS have expressed surprise at the designation of Hervey Bay as a 'dole haven' by a popular television program, with some going as far as to share their stories of job hunting.

A Current Affair labelled Hervey Bay as one of the 'dole havens' alongside Cairns, Nimbin and the Gold Coast, where "many people choose to quit work and live a life of welfare.

The program was part of a special report on Australian welfare suburbs.

Some were surprised at the designation, with reader Madalyn Taylor struggling to understand how people couldn't find jobs in the area.

" I was offered two jobs in a week with many more interviews. It's all about your attitude to work,” she said.

"I lived there for six months and was out everyday looking for work to no avail. When I took my jobseeker book full of places that I had been to in the fortnight to the guy at the employment agency, he laughed at me and said 'Wow, you have applied for too many jobs. Nobody ever does this much looking,'” reader Mellie Mel wrote.

"You can blame housing investors too. Cheap rent makes it too easy for...(people) to hang around instead of moving to where the work is,” Bruce Foldi.

Jen Hall claimed part of the problem was people seeing Hervey Bay as a 'high-growth' area and realising a lot of the jobs simply don't exist.

"Many businesses are family owned, and a lot of the times it's not what you know but who you know. Sheer lack of foresight by government and economic developers to encourage other businesses beside the unpredictable tourist dollar, thereby limited employment, has heaps of potential but bypassed or ignored,” she wrote.

Gordon Reid said it was "what happens when you take beautiful, sleepy seaside towns and turn them into major regional centres.”