Readers split on Mary Poppins lights in M'boro CBD

OUR Facebook community has shared their views on the creative idea of changing the Heritage City's pedestrian crossing lights from stickmen to figures of Mary Poppins.

While some are all for the idea Councillor Pail Truscott will put forward at next week's council meeting, others think the money could be spend elsewhere.

Sue Brooks doesn't think it will help bring people to the area.

"There is a saying about frills.. Maybe get the basics done first," she said.

Babette Hale likes the idea.

"The least Maryborough can do is capitalise on this that adds to its heritage," she said.

Other readers suggested spending the money on the Maryborough Hospital or upgrades to drains instead.

Michelle Foster loves the 'unusual idea'.

"Love that this town is different to others... love Mary Poppins," she said.

Katrina Iszlaub would like to see council do a survey on rate payers and what they believe.

What do you think? Join the conversation