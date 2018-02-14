Readers support decision to block proposed cashless card

Readers have shown their support for Labor and the Greens decision to block the proposed rollout of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region.

READERS have shown their support for Labor and the Greens decision to block the proposed rollout of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region.

The Turnbull government failed to gain enough crossbench support in the Senate last night for the scheme to be expanded in three more sites.

Neville Davies: "Absolutely great outcome for the Hinkler region."

"This evil card is NOT needed in our region or anywhere else for that matter.

"Everybody must get behind the people who rallied so hard to get this card stopped the next time it is mentioned for this area or anywhere else."

Melanie Slade: "I'm extremely glad they blocked it."

"It was nothing but a giant waste of taxpayers money that would only penalise the Centrelink participants that are doing the right thing and have no effect whatsoever on those who are abusing the system."

Veronica Copeland: "Of course its great they voted against it."

"Why persecute everyone for the sins of a few.

"How about taking responsibility and creating jobs instead of the horrific card."

Amanda Langshaw: "It was only going to do more harm than good."

Linzee Moore: "Glad they blocked it, makes living a lot harder for people who do the right thing on Centrelink."

Egmario Danninger: "Best news ever."

Nathan Allsworth: "Thank goodness!"

"I can see the benefits of it in situations where a person might have a proven track record of drug use/alcoholism but other than that it's stupid."