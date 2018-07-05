Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO READ: Author of Ruby Red Shoes series Kate Knapp.
READY TO READ: Author of Ruby Red Shoes series Kate Knapp. Contributed
News

Readers to meet popular authors at festival

Inge Hansen
by
5th Jul 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS one thing to read your favourite book but it's something else to have the book read aloud by its author right in front of you.

This is exactly what fans of the popular book series will have the chance to experience today and tomorrow at a free event in Maryborough.

Author and illustrator Kate Knapp will read Ruby Red Shoes goes to London before a meet-and-greet, question time and book signing at the Customs Residence on Wharf St.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH EVENTS ON THE FRASER COAST AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

If you're looking for a special item to have signed, Station Square News Xpress will have a stall set up where various merchandise can be purchased.

Tea pot sets, plates, mugs and egg cups are just some of the adorable items you can buy and have signed.

The stall will be open at the event venue from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday and 9.30am to 2.30pm Saturday.

Kate isn't the only popular author to visit with a special Creative Writing Workshop to be held by Justin D'Ath at the same location at 10am and 1pm.

For more information visit marypoppinsfestival.com.au.

Related Items

fcevents kate knapp mary poppins festival ruby red shoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Clubs plan Sport Precinct move as business case goes to vote

    premium_icon Clubs plan Sport Precinct move as business case goes to vote

    Council News Sporting groups and the council are in negotiations over relocating their clubs to the new Sport Precinct as the details business plan are finalised

    • 5th Jul 2018 6:30 PM
    Woman hospitalised after sand board crash

    Woman hospitalised after sand board crash

    News The woman was airlifted to hospital

    • 5th Jul 2018 5:17 PM
    Community remembers former Hervey Bay mayor

    premium_icon Community remembers former Hervey Bay mayor

    News The former Hervey Bay mayor passed away last month

    Where and when you can vote early for Div 10 candidates

    Where and when you can vote early for Div 10 candidates

    Council News All the info about voting early for Division 10 residents

    Local Partners