Readers to meet popular authors at festival

IT IS one thing to read your favourite book but it's something else to have the book read aloud by its author right in front of you.

This is exactly what fans of the popular book series will have the chance to experience today and tomorrow at a free event in Maryborough.

Author and illustrator Kate Knapp will read Ruby Red Shoes goes to London before a meet-and-greet, question time and book signing at the Customs Residence on Wharf St.

If you're looking for a special item to have signed, Station Square News Xpress will have a stall set up where various merchandise can be purchased.

Tea pot sets, plates, mugs and egg cups are just some of the adorable items you can buy and have signed.

The stall will be open at the event venue from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday and 9.30am to 2.30pm Saturday.

Kate isn't the only popular author to visit with a special Creative Writing Workshop to be held by Justin D'Ath at the same location at 10am and 1pm.

For more information visit marypoppinsfestival.com.au.