Reading, riding, recreation back on agenda for Coast

Fraser Coast Libraries senior library assistant Annette Turner is among many staff preparing to welcome readers back to the Hervey Bay and Maryborough libraries. PHOTO: Contributed.

BOOKWORMS will again be able to walk the aisles of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay libraries while searching for their next novel to get their noses stuck into.

The two libraries will reopen on Wednesday but limited operating hours will still be in play.

The move comes after the State Government further relaxed certain COVID-19 regulations with the introduction of stage two of its road map to easing restrictions.

A maximum of 20 people, not including staff, will now be allowed in either of the two libraries at any time.

Both facilities will open their doors on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9am and 4pm.

Weekend readers will be able to choose a book on Saturday mornings between 9am and noon.

Social distancing and hygiene practices will be in place and visits are limited to 15 minutes.

Click and collect services will be restricted to housebound and vulnerable community members.

Meanwhile, 20 people at a time are now permitted to use the facilities at the Hervey Bay and Maryborough aquatic centres.

The big talking point this week has been the decision to allow unlimited travel for Queenslanders within the state.

With many local businesses geared towards the tourism industry, mayor George Seymour welcomed the decision to allow unlimited travel within Queensland.

“The Fraser Coast is currently COVID-19 free and has been for more than six weeks, so it is welcome news that more people can travel to our region and more people are allowed to visit our wonderful tourist attractions and council facilities,” he said.

Council-owned caravan parks will reopen in the coming days.

Travellers from across the Sunshine State can book a spot, subject to availability and social distancing requirements.

Cr Seymour said it was important for people to continue playing their part to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“As restrictions start to ease, it’s important we all continue to practice good hygiene, abide by physical distancing guidelines and follow the advice of health authorities to keep ourselves and others safe,” he concluded.

With the June school holidays just around the corner, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to travel within the state and support local industries.

Casual riding at the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park is also allowed again.

The facility will be open daily between 8am and 4pm.

Up to 20 people can gather at any time, meaning bookings are essential.

The Tinana and Granville landfills are also set to reopen this week following the completion of maintenance work.

The Maryborough tip shop will open its doors on June 17.

The Story Bank, Bond Store and Gatakers Artspace will reopen on June 13, while the Brolga Theatre will function at a limited capacity from July 11.

WetSide Water Park remains closed as per the usual seasonal closure at this time of year.