Reading, writing revival on the cards for election

LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman and Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington have outlined the LNP’s vision to improve numeracy and literacy, through their 1000 Books Before School initiative.

If an LNP government is elected in October, Maryborough will become the site of a $100,000 trial for the program.

“What I’m looking at with this program is how we can help these people; if you can read and write, the world is your oyster,” Mr Chapman said.

“If the LNP can get in and look at giving young people facilities to read and write at a young age, they can succeed in their careers.”

“Our campaign will instil a positive attitude toward reading and encourage cognitive development - not just reading but other forms of communication as well.

“The initiative will also bring families together to read and create fun memories.”

READING PLAN: (L) State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington with LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman reading to kids at Maryborough library. Photo: Stuart Fast

Ms Frecklington said reading was a foundational skill for every child and every child deserved the right to be able to read.

“Reading is such an important skill and something very close to my heart, and I am really excited to announce this trial today,” she said.

“This is to ensure our kids get the best before they get to school.”

Ms Frecklington said the program was also about encouraging people to use their local public library.

While the proposed program will start as a trial in Maryborough, Ms Frecklington was confident it could start quickly, see results quickly and expand.