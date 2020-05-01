Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryboroughs Billie Campbell cant wait to get back out on the water with her family. Contributed
Maryboroughs Billie Campbell cant wait to get back out on the water with her family. Contributed
News

RESTRICTIONS EASE: Ready for return to great outdoors

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
1st May 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS SOME of the social restrictions ease across Queensland today, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour had a message - the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

People can now go for a drive for non-essential purposes, use a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation, have a picnic, visit a national park and shop for non-essential items.

But conditions remain in place, including staying within 50km of one's principal residence, maintaining hygiene and staying 1.5 metres from others and being joined only by people who live in your household or one other person who doesn't live with you.

"It's really important that people are responsible, you can still get fines for doing the wrong thing," Cr Seymour said.

"It's important people follow all the requirements, particularly the physical distancing."

Cr Seymour said the state and nation were seeing great results because of the actions of the State and Federal governments.

"It's the result of people doing the responsible thing.

"The relaxations are very minor relaxations, but we can see a light at the end of the tunnel."

Cr Seymour said it would be good for two friends to be able to catch up for coffee or a family to have a picnic in the park, while maintaining the required distance.

Amanda Campbell loves spending time outdoors with her family.

Her girls, Charlee, 5, and Billie 2, are used to spending plenty of time outdoors.

"It will be good to be able to get the kids out of the house and back onto the water again, there's only so much they can do in the backyard," she said.

More Stories

fraser coast isolation restrictions
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REGO FREEZE: Call to halt car bills for three years

        premium_icon REGO FREEZE: Call to halt car bills for three years

        News RACQ calls on the State Government to freeze car registration fees during the coronavirus crisis.

        • 1st May 2020 5:00 PM
        Smoke warning as crews battle bushfire

        Smoke warning as crews battle bushfire

        News A fire is burning on the Fraser Coast

        Two hurt in Torquay stabbing

        premium_icon Two hurt in Torquay stabbing

        News It is understood one person is in custody

        WARNING: Don’t abuse newfound freedoms

        premium_icon WARNING: Don’t abuse newfound freedoms

        News Police say relaxed health regulations and restrictions must not result in...