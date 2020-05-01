RESTRICTIONS EASE: Ready for return to great outdoors

Maryboroughs Billie Campbell cant wait to get back out on the water with her family. Contributed

AS SOME of the social restrictions ease across Queensland today, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour had a message - the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

People can now go for a drive for non-essential purposes, use a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation, have a picnic, visit a national park and shop for non-essential items.

But conditions remain in place, including staying within 50km of one's principal residence, maintaining hygiene and staying 1.5 metres from others and being joined only by people who live in your household or one other person who doesn't live with you.

"It's really important that people are responsible, you can still get fines for doing the wrong thing," Cr Seymour said.

"It's important people follow all the requirements, particularly the physical distancing."

Cr Seymour said the state and nation were seeing great results because of the actions of the State and Federal governments.

"It's the result of people doing the responsible thing.

"The relaxations are very minor relaxations, but we can see a light at the end of the tunnel."

Cr Seymour said it would be good for two friends to be able to catch up for coffee or a family to have a picnic in the park, while maintaining the required distance.

Amanda Campbell loves spending time outdoors with her family.

Her girls, Charlee, 5, and Billie 2, are used to spending plenty of time outdoors.

"It will be good to be able to get the kids out of the house and back onto the water again, there's only so much they can do in the backyard," she said.