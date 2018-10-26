Ready, get revving, go!

Three generations of racing blood; Cooper, Scotty and Mick Reid.

Three generations of racing blood; Cooper, Scotty and Mick Reid. Cody Fox

COOPER Reid can drive almost six years before everyone else he knows.

The Hervey Bay 11-year-old donned the driving suit last year to continue a family tradition.

Both his father Scotty the "Mad Butcher” Reid and grandfather Mick Reid were avid Cortina racers in their hay day.

Although his Daihatsu Charade four cylinder engine might not have the grunt of a Super Sedan, it doesn't stop the young-gun roaring around his local track at speed.

Within just a year of racing, Cooper has shaved 10 seconds off his lap times which he puts down to confidence.

"I deal with the nerves of racing by forgetting about them,” he told the Chronicle.

"Sometimes it is scary but also very fun.

"My mum thought she would be scared watching me race but now she is a big cheerleader.”

BUDDING STAR: ELEVEN-year-old Cooper Reid will compete in the junior sedans new stars race this weekend at the Maryborough Speedway. Cody Fox

Known for his tell-tale orange car bearing the Scotty's Mad About Meats logo, the Xavier Catholic College student said he got into racing by first being a fan at the same track he will take to under lights on Saturday.

"Dad took me to a race meet and afterwards asked me if it was something I would like to do,” he said.

"Occasionally my friends will come out and watch me race as well.”

His father might have agreed to help him buy the car but that doesn't mean Cooper doesn't break a sweat.

"If he doesn't help work on the car then I don't work on it,” Scotty said.

"We practise about once a month and go to races out in Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Maryborough.

"I am very proud of him.”

Cooper Reid running a hot lap before he competes in the junior sedans new stars race this weekend. Cody Fox

This will be Cooper's first race of the season at his home ground and he hopes to perform well.

"The best way to describe this sport is strap yourself to a chair, get someone to throw mud at you and tear up money,” Scotty laughed.

"It is actually a lot more affordable to race than it used to be. So far we have been lucky and he only had one minor crash in Bundaberg.”

Previously, Cooper has finished fourth while hurtling round the track in Bundaberg.

He will be one of about 40 junior racers competing in two divisions tomorrow.

"He is racing against 10 to 15 year olds,” Scotty said.

"Once the juniors get old enough to get their P-plates, then they can't be in that division any more.”

A daredevil in the making, the thrill of being behind the wheel is similar to his other past-time, riding his KDM 150 motorbike.

"I have always loved racing,” Cooper said.

"Dad taught me how to drive a manual and I am having a lot of fun competing.”