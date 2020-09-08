READY, SET, GO: Racers eager to flock to region

Erik Dodwell, Robert Petherbridge, Jane Silcox, Andrew Holmes, Paul Mann, Laura Massingham several members of the TAFE Queensland staff who entered various categories at Hundy last year.

THE fate of one of the biggest sporting events on the Fraser Coast's calendar remains promising despite similar events falling victim to COVID-19.

The Hervey Bay 100 has retained council support, pending approval from Queensland Health authorities.

The backing comes days after the Noosa Triathlon was cancelled, after the Noosa council banned all events over 500 people until at least February.

The Hervey Bay 100 race compliance officer has been co-ordinating closely with Queensland Health and is confident conditional approval for the race will be given soon.

Race officials are not the only ones busily preparing for the races on November 14 and 15.

Gold Coast resident Laura Massingham has been training to overcome an ankle injury and compete in a team tri event with her colleagues.

TAFE Staff Paul Mann, Andrew Holmes, Laura Massingham who call completed the Hit HB50 last year

The Tafe employee said it was set to be her third year competing in the event.

She said although there was a chance the event may be cancelled, she was looking forward to a weekend in Hervey Bay regardless.

"I really look forward to coming to Hervey Bay each year," she said.

"I already have booked accommodation and taken the time off work."

"I think if nothing else 2020 has told us to roll with the punches.

"We have become more flexible and at least by signing up for the event, it gives me something to train for.

"If the race doesn't go ahead we will bring our bikes and go for a ride and have a gorgeous weekend in Hervey Bay."

Laura Messingham exiting the swim portion of the 50km Tri last year.

Mrs Massingham said she felt it was important to support regional towns during these difficult times.

"I assume like many in the state, tourism companies are struggling in Hervey Bay at the moment so I think by going ahead with our plans regardless of the event, it's a way we can support other Queenslanders," she said.

The hopeful racer said in previous years she had been impressed by the area and community support for the Hundy.

"It is an asset to the town, it really is a great event," she said.

"If I had not had such a positive experience in the past I would not commit to come for the weekend without the event."

Any interstate competitors have until October 1 to withdraw from the event to be eligible for a full refund or transfer.