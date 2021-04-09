Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Justin Brian Foley was jailed after police found a shortened firearm in his bag that was cocked and ready to ‘discharge’. Photo: Social Media
Justin Brian Foley was jailed after police found a shortened firearm in his bag that was cocked and ready to ‘discharge’. Photo: Social Media
Crime

‘READY TO FIRE’: Police find cocked gun in fidgety man’s bag

Geordi Offord
9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been ordered to serve a mandatory 12 months behind bars after a bag search landed him with serious charges.

Justin Brian Foley pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to a number of offences including possessing a category H shortened firearm and possessing ammunition.

He appeared by videolink from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Foley was walking along Takalvan St at 2am on February 21 where police took up with him.

The court heard Foley was "acting in a strange way" and was "highly animated".

When police were speaking with Foley they observed him to be puffing heavily, sweating and unable to keep still on the side of the road.

He was detained for a search with Foley telling them there was "nothing of interest" to find.

But when officers searched his backpack they were in for a surprise.  

Inside the bag police found a handmade short break action shotgun that was about 40cm in length.

On further examination, they saw the weapon was cocked and ready to be fired and was capable of being discharged if the trigger was pulled.

They also found ammunition and a set of digital scales.

Foley's barrister Nick Larter submitted to the court that his client should be sentenced to nothing higher than the mandatory 12 months imprisonment the offence carried.

Mr Larter said Foley did not have any declarable pre-sentence custody because he was on a return to prison warrant.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Foley's plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said legislation considered carrying a shortened firearm as a "extremely serious offence" which carried a minimum penalty where the offender must spend 12 months in a correctional institution.

"In other words I can't suspend it or release you early on parole, you have to serve 12 months," he said.

Mr Moloney also took into account the offences occurred while he was already on parole.

"It's a mandatory penalty but imprisonment would have been appropriate in any event," he said.

Foley was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and will be eligible for parole on April 8, 2022.

More stories

Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

Man stabs mate with hunting knife over jealousy around wife

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

More Stories

buncrime bundaberg magistrates court editors picks gun police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        Premium Content Option to ditch licence in favour of phone app

        News Digital licences could soon be rolled out across the state after regulation changes paving the way for Queenslanders to ditch their physical licences.

        Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Premium Content Qld’s travel voucher scheme under scrutiny

        Travel State Government spend on tourism recovery under scrutiny

        • 9th Apr 2021 5:26 AM
        ”Dirty old sl**”: Man headbutts teen in psychotic episode

        Premium Content ”Dirty old sl**”: Man headbutts teen in psychotic episode

        News A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to further time in jail after “headbutting” a...

        Deadly drivers: Why Coast hoons are on notice

        Premium Content Deadly drivers: Why Coast hoons are on notice

        Crime Police officer delivers stark message to offenders.