READY TO HIT OFF Maryborough hockey players keen to play again

HOCKEY :Despite local sporting competitions being on coronavirus enforced hiatus, Maryborough and District Hockey Association president Tony Quaill says plenty of work is still going on.

Quaill says administration and planning continue to ensure a smooth transition to play again when government restrictions are lifted.

“We’ve got a couple of state government grants to improve some works around the grounds and facilities such as upgrading the water cannons and lights,” Quaill said.

“There is also an application to JobKeeper to keep our facility manager employed so we can keep up the maintenance of the grounds.”

It is still undecided when hockey will hit off for the Brothers, Colts, Granville, Tinana, Uniteds and Wallaroos clubs but already some planning is being considered on how best to restart this year’s playing season.

“We are waiting for the all clear to commence hockey again and waiting for the government restrictions to be lifted,” Quaill said.

“The clubs are keen to switch the lights back on to play again, the season is only suspended at the moment and we will work out what to do with the remaining season and playing rounds.”