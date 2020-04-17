Ready to launch: School joins Esports rocket league comp

Maryborough High School participating in E-Sports - (L) Tracey Riley (E-Sports Co-ord), Kent Mischke (IT technician) and year 10 student Joshua Reid.Photo: Alistair Brightman

ESPORTS: Maryborough State High School has once again paved the way in unique sports, becoming the first school to join the XP Esports Australia High School League Program.

Tracey Riley from Maryborough State High School shared her excitement in joining the inaugural season.

"Esports at Maryborough State High School provides a unique opportunity for those students who don't compete in traditional sport to still be developed, valued and empowered as MSHS marvellous individuals," she said.

Tracey has worked with school IT specialist Kent Mischke to provide an opportunity for the students to compete against other schools.

The students will compete in a rocket league, starting Monday May 4.

Sixteen teams divided into two conferences will play against each other over five weeks with finals to be held on June 1.

One conference will include eight teams from southeast Queensland and eight teams from regional Queensland.

Teams of eights students will compete in a best of three format with a match from each conference streamed on the XP Esports Twitch channel.

Students are able to use Xbox, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch or a personal computer to compete.

XP Esports is a Queensland owned company dedicated to the growth of the gaming industry, locally and on a larger scale.

The company's Facebook page states that they believe by introducing Esports into the classroom, students are given an insight into the greater industry of professional players, pathways and opportunities.

Through competitive play and support, young people can introduce and implement video games into their everyday lives; enabling them to learn, develop skills, relax and connect with one another in a safe environment.,

This is not the first time Maryborough State High School has competed in an Esports competition.

The school competed in a University of Queensland competition against schools from southeast Queensland.

Principal Simon Done believes it is a great way for students to connect in the present insular environment.

"It is a good way to enhance students' collaboration and teamwork skills," Done said.

The school is currently planning an internal Esports school program and is working through the logistics to have it up and running shortly.

"It is our goal to have an intra-schools project with school houses competing against each other and projecting the sports so that other students can engage," Done said.

Done believes it is a natural progression, in line with what is happening globally.

"You just have to watch how Esports is engaging now to understand that it is the future," he said.

Done referenced the V8 Supercars virtual races that were held on Wednesday night when the Australian teams raced at Silverstone in the United Kingdom.

"The graphics are so real that you almost think you are watching live sport," he said.

Done is encouraging other Fraser Coast schools to join the competition.

"There are places still available with Ormiston College and Marsden State High School also joining in the last few days," he said.

For further information or to join the schools competition visit the XP Esports High School League Facebook page at facebook.com/XPEsportsAus.