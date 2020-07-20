Menu
Wide Bay AFL - Hervey Bay Bombers (Black) v Across the Waves (Yellow) - Travis Mills gets out of trouble.
Sport

Ready, willing, able: AFL hosting hopes held in Bay

Jessica Cook
20th Jul 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 3:30 AM
THE northern migration of AFL clubs into COVID-19-free territory has fans cheering and Fraser Coast clubs and councillors looking to the future.

Local leaders believe the rapidly evolving Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, already recognised as world-class by A-League soccer clubs like the Brisbane Roar, could soon be perfectly positioned to host the nation's best across all codes.

Deputy Mayor and sporting tourism advocate Darren Everard said the unexpected move north was a reminder the region should be 'ready, willing and able' to jump into action when opportunities like these arose.

He hopes the inclusion of an oval at the precinct will open an opportunity for an AFL pre-season game or midwinter break.

"It would be amazing to host an AFL team here from my point of view," he said.

"We welcome them to train and holiday here.

"It would be great if we had an oval to be able to host them but no one knows what is going to happen going forward so there could be more opportunities."

Hervey Bay Bombers President Philip Short took his son to a match in Brisbane on Friday night and it only fuelled his passion for getting more AFL games in Queensland.

"I think the premier has done a wonderful job to let them come play in Queensland," he said.

"It's giving us a great chance to see what we normally wouldn't get to."

"We are going to turn Queensland into AFL state and show up this NRL mob."

"In Hervey Bay we might be able to attract some pre-season games to be played locally so the kids can come watch," he said.

