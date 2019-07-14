‘Real deal’ Pippie primed for spring raid

Exciting filly Pippie has overcome the muscle soreness that thwarted feature race targets this season and is now ready to make up for lost time after resuming in brilliant style at Doomben on Saturday.

Pippie led at a fast pace and opened up a big lead soon after straightening before eventually coasting home by a tick over three lengths in the F&M 0MW (1200m).

Co-trainer Chris Meagher said Pippie had muscle soreness "all over" after she was a beaten favourite behind Sunlight in the Quezette Stakes last September.

"We just had to be very patient and turn her out again when it wasn't right," he said. "She's 100 per cent now, though. We decided to let her campaign up here before we go back to Melbourne and that's exactly what we were hoping to see today.

Pippe. Picture: grant Petere / Trackside Photography

"From day dot we thought she was a good horse and she's only going to get better. We think she's the real deal."

The Written Tycoon filly is raced by Queensland-based Heran Racing and Meagher said she would likely have a week break at their property before going south again.

Meagher, who is once again training with his father John, won Melbourne feature races in 2017 with Savanna Amour and Pippie is likely to be aimed at similar type races.

"She has more speed than Savanna and I think she's definitely up to those type of races," Meagher said. "I'm not sure how far she will get out to, but I'm hoping she gets 1400m at least."

Another Dollar ends drought

Group 1-placed mare Another Dollar broke a 15-month run of outs to land the 2020m Open Handicap in comfortable style at Doomben.

The Chris Waller stable told stewards Another Dollar would be ridden for speed and Ryan Maloney sent the mare straight to the front, where she enjoyed a trouble-free run and her class kicked in when she put a space in her rivals on the corner.

Waller's Queensland stable manager Paul Shailer said Another Dollar was the stable pick, despite the market move for stablemate Savacool ($2.45 favourite).

Another Dollar returned to winning form at Doomben. Picture: AAP

"Another Dollar was a high-class filly last season, being second in the Oaks behind a very good horse (Youngstar). She was well placed and it's good to see her back in winning form," Shailer said.

Matt Dunn said Karaja deserved a change of luck after she relished the step up to 1200m in the 2YO Handicap. Karaja was stiff at Ipswich first up when she was slowly away, then was held up at a vital stage second up at Caloundra.

"Both her runs this time in were good enough to win but she didn't get the luck, so I feel she deserved that today," Dunn said. "At the 200m, I wasn't sure which way it was going to go, but her final bit was very strong.

"I think she's a good filly. She broke a track record when she won on debut, so I don't want to over tax her. I will just wait a little while before we decide where she goes next."